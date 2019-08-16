2U, Inc. (TWOU) Reaches $16.42 After 7.00% Down Move; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Aviva plc (LON:AV)

The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 2.61 million shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. ProgramThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.04 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $15.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TWOU worth $72.80 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering Aviva PLC (LON:AV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aviva PLC has GBX 562 highest and GBX 430 lowest target. GBX 510.25’s average target is 41.46% above currents GBX 360.7 stock price. Aviva PLC had 34 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AV in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Aviva plc (LON:AV) rating on Monday, May 13. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 484 target. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Aviva plc (LON:AV) earned “Hold” rating by Shore Capital on Friday, April 5. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Conviction Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. JP Morgan maintained Aviva plc (LON:AV) rating on Tuesday, March 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 479 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. See Aviva plc (LON:AV) latest ratings:

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.

Among 7 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. 2U has $102 highest and $1700 lowest target. $65.70’s average target is 300.12% above currents $16.42 stock price. 2U had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 26. Berenberg downgraded 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barrington maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TWOU in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Another recent and important Aviva plc (LON:AV) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Aviva plc (LON:AV.)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019.

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 14.13 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies. It has a 6.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s general and health insurance products comprise personal lines of insurance products, such as motor, household, travel, and creditor insurance; commercial lines of insurance products, including fleet, liability, and commercial property insurance; health insurance products consisting of private health, income protection, and personal accident products, as well as various corporate healthcare insurance products; and insurance for corporate and specialty risks.