2U, Inc. (TWOU) EPS Estimated At $-0.82; QTS Realty Trust Has 1.81 Sentiment

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report $-0.82 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.67 EPS change or 446.67% from last quarter's $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, 2U, Inc.'s analysts see 38.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 691,864 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500.

QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 121 funds opened new or increased positions, while 67 trimmed and sold holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database now have: 58.87 million shares, up from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding QTS Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 47 Increased: 87 New Position: 34.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 9.35% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for 817,947 shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 938,310 shares or 9.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 2.64% invested in the company for 347,795 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 2.21% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 941,829 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 279,100 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) has risen 10.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

Among 4 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 2U has $8500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 118.32% above currents $15.94 stock price. 2U had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.