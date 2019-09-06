2U Inc. (TWOU) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 46 2.34 N/A -0.79 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 15.31 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 2U Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 2U Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, UP Fintech Holding Limited which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for 2U Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

2U Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 108.68% and an $37.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2U Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.6%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year 2U Inc. was more bearish than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.