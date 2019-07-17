2U Inc. (TWOU) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 54 5.75 N/A -0.79 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.69 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 2U Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

2U Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s beta is 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Synaptics Incorporated which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for 2U Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

2U Inc.’s upside potential is 116.15% at a $87 average target price. Competitively Synaptics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $40.17, with potential upside of 28.09%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 2U Inc. shares and 100% of Synaptics Incorporated shares. Insiders held 1.9% of 2U Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year 2U Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synaptics Incorporated.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Synaptics Incorporated.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.