2U Inc. (TWOU) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 18 -0.55 57.90M -0.79 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 230 2.34 48.52M 2.45 98.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 2U Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 327,674,023.77% -6.5% -5.4% Paycom Software Inc. 21,137,928.03% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

2U Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.85. Paycom Software Inc.’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. 2U Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for 2U Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

2U Inc. has a consensus target price of $34.8, and a 115.48% upside potential. Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $209, while its potential downside is -0.06%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of 2U Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are 2U Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year 2U Inc. had bearish trend while Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats 2U Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.