2U Inc. (TWOU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of 2U Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2% of 2U Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have 2U Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.50% -5.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting 2U Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. N/A 46 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for 2U Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

2U Inc. currently has an average price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 118.84%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.10%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, 2U Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 2U Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year 2U Inc. had bearish trend while 2U Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

2U Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 2U Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

2U Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

2U Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

2U Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.