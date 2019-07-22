2U Inc. (TWOU) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 54 5.59 N/A -0.79 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 41 3.24 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see 2U Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 2U Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.8 beta indicates that 2U Inc. is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 2U Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Benefitfocus Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. 2U Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 2U Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

2U Inc.’s consensus target price is $87, while its potential upside is 122.28%. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc.’s consensus target price is $57.83, while its potential upside is 119.22%. Based on the data shown earlier, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Benefitfocus Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of 2U Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of 2U Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24% Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26%

For the past year 2U Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Benefitfocus Inc.

Summary

2U Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.