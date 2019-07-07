2U Inc. (TWOU) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Comparing side by side

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 55 5.50 N/A -0.79 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 2U Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

2U Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for 2U Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of 2U Inc. is $87, with potential upside of 125.92%. Aurora Mobile Limited on the other hand boasts of a $9.7 average target price and a 90.57% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than Aurora Mobile Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2U Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7%. About 1.9% of 2U Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24% Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68%

For the past year 2U Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while Aurora Mobile Limited has 13.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors 2U Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.