29.84% to Target, Peel Hunt Maintains “Buy” Rating for Kaz Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Stock; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Kaz Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) had its stock rating noted as “Buy” by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 755.00 target on the 2.52 billion GBP market cap company or 29.84% upside potential. This was revealed to investors in an analyst report on Wednesday morning.

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the shares of VNDA in report on Wednesday, February 6 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold”. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 14. See Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) latest ratings:

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold Maintain

06/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Worry Over a Sluggish First Quarter for Vanda Pharmaceuticals? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 584,486 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $722.95 million. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 33.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 417,730 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 69,988 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 71,393 shares in its portfolio. Consonance Cap Lp holds 4.95% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 4.26M shares. Citigroup has 57,818 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 164,852 shares. 52,559 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 68,319 shares. Shanda Asset Management Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 422,141 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,629 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication holds 0.02% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 4,360 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 65,199 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

The stock increased 0.98% or GBX 5.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 535.2. About 340,128 shares traded. KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company has market cap of 2.52 billion GBP. It operates through East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, and Aktogay divisions. It has a 4.69 P/E ratio. The firm operates four underground mines and three concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in Kyrgyzstan; the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; and Aktogay open pit located in eastern Kazakhstan.