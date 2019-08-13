27.15% to Target, Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Rating for Resideo Technologies (REZI) Stock; DTE Energy Company (DTE) Covered By 0 Bulls

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its stock rating noted as Outperform by analysts at Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer currently has a $20.0000 target price on the $1.93 billion market cap company or 27.15% upside potential. This was shown in analysts report on Tuesday morning.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DTE Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of DTE in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DTE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Monday, June 3 with “Underperform” rating. See DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $131.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $134.0000 Maintain

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts await Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings on August, 14. REZI’s profit will be $24.55 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Resideo Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates through two divisions, Production and Distribution. It has a 5.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 216,022 shares traded. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $248,540 activity. The insider SHAW RUTH G bought 2,000 shares worth $248,540. ANDERSON GERARD M sold $1.31M worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $23.37 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

