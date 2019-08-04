23135 (EIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

This is a contrast between 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates 23135 and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of 23135 and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both 23135 and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 44.99% and 49.92% respectively. 2.95% are 23135’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
Summary
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors 23135.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.