23135 (EIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.91 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 23135 and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23135 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23135 and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.99% and 0%. 2.95% are 23135’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has 94.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors 23135.