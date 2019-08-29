23135 (EIV) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.15
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
Demonstrates 23135 and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has 23135 and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for 23135 and Northern Trust Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|23135
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|2
|2.50
Competitively the average target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $106, which is potential 21.14% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 44.99% of 23135 shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors 23135.
