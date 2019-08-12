23135 (EIV) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Comparing side by side

23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 highlights 23135 and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 23135 and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23135 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23135 and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.99% and 50.8%. 23135’s share owned by insiders are 2.95%. Comparatively, 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats 23135.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.