23135 (EIV) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Comparing side by side

23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
Table 1 highlights 23135 and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us 23135 and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
23135 and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.99% and 50.8%. 23135’s share owned by insiders are 2.95%. Comparatively, 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats 23135.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
