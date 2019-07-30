23.32% to Target, Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for RH (RH) Stock; Southwest Gas (SWX) Sentiment Is 1.38

Southwest Gas Corp (SWX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 123 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 89 sold and reduced stakes in Southwest Gas Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 43.21 million shares, down from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Southwest Gas Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 73 Increased: 80 New Position: 43.

They currently have a $163.0000 TP on RH (NYSE:RH). Citigroup’s target would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s last stock price. This was shown in a report on Tuesday, 30 July.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 182,975 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services. It has a 22.98 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,984,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for 176,790 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 209,909 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has 1.03% invested in the company for 932,415 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares.

More important recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Southwest Gas Holdings’s (NYSE:SWX) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “UBS Group AG UK Regulatory Announcement: 2Q19 net profit USD 1.4bn, highest 2Q since 2010 – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SWX’s profit will be $22.96M for 52.08 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RH (NYSE:RH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RH +6% after strong guidance update – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RH Raises Second Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Revenue and Earnings Guidance – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about RH (NYSE:RH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “RH (RH) Raises Q2, FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Miller’s Hedge Fund Soars 46% — His Largest Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 1.07% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 447,680 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has declined 2.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 27/03/2018 – RH – SEES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGINS TO INCREASE 260 TO 340 BASIS POINTS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – RH RH.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.53 BLN TO $2.57 BLN; 06/04/2018 – LONG $RH. Expect $135+ in April; 19/03/2018 – RH Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Adj EPS $1.69; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of RH; 14/03/2018 Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of RH; 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Director; 28/03/2018 – RH Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on RH

Analysts await RH (NYSE:RH) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 17.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.05 per share. RH’s profit will be $44.27 million for 13.71 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by RH for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.27% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RH has $180 highest and $7500 lowest target. $135.63’s average target is 2.61% above currents $132.18 stock price. RH had 13 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of RH in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d??cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 21.74 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.