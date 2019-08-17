22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.46 N/A -0.10 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 24.91 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of TrovaGene Inc. is $14, which is potential 569.86% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. was less bearish than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.