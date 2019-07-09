22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Since 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.32 N/A -0.07 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 22.54 N/A -8.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 22nd Century Group Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Volatility & Risk

22nd Century Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 189.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 average target price and a 645.45% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 59.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 84.83% stronger performance.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.