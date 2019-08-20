22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.36 N/A -0.10 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see 22nd Century Group Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 1.1% respectively. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.