22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.04 N/A -0.07 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 22nd Century Group Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for 22nd Century Group Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -100.00% and its average target price is $7.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. was less bearish than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.