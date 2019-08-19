22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

This is a contrast between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.46 N/A -0.10 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 7.2%. Insiders owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.