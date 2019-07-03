22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

We will be contrasting the differences between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.61 N/A -0.07 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.48 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.78 beta indicates that 22nd Century Group Inc. is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc. is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.3 beta.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Codexis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.75, with potential upside of 25.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 87.9% respectively. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.