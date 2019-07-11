22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.05 N/A -0.07 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.69 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 388.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. was more bearish than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.