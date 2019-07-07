22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.14 N/A -0.07 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Affimed N.V. has a 3.08 beta and it is 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Affimed N.V. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 41.8% respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Affimed N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.