22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 43 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 22nd Century Group Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,573,928,554.21% -15.6% -14.3% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 142,268,281.32% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 46.2%. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.