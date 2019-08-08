22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Contrasting side by side

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 7.62 N/A -0.10 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.