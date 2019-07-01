22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

Summary

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.