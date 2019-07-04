22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Contrasting side by side

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.42 N/A -0.07 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, VIVUS Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, VIVUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.