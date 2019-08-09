22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Since 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 10.27 N/A -0.10 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 47.6%. Insiders held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. was more bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.