22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparison side by side

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.40 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

22nd Century Group Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 176.68% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.