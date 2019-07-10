22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Contrasting side by side

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.32 N/A -0.07 0.00 Repligen Corporation 63 19.57 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Repligen Corporation’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Repligen Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential downside is -24.03% and its consensus price target is $65.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.4% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.