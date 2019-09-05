22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) Comparison side by side

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.56 N/A -0.10 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 484.81 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

22nd Century Group Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 90.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.