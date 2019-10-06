22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Contrasting side by side

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 119.76M -0.10 0.00 Omeros Corporation 18 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and Omeros Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 22nd Century Group Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,658,665,658.67% -15.6% -14.3% Omeros Corporation 236,925,601.75% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.68 beta means 22nd Century Group Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 62.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 52.5% respectively. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Omeros Corporation.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.