22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Contrasting side by side

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.31 N/A -0.10 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 55.2% respectively. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.