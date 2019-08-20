22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.24 N/A -0.10 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.3 beta which is 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival Neurotrope Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 16.2%. Insiders held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Neurotrope Inc. has 18.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.