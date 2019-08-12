22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.46 N/A -0.10 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 22nd Century Group Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.