22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Contrasting side by side

Since 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 119.76M -0.10 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 22nd Century Group Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,658,665,658.67% -15.6% -14.3% CorMedix Inc. 302,723,735.41% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 16.8%. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.