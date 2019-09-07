22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.89 N/A -0.10 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.87 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 22nd Century Group Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of 22nd Century Group Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.