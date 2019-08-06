22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 7.45 N/A -0.10 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 57.35 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.68 beta means 22nd Century Group Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 26.64% and its average price target is $28.14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.