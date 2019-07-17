22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparison side by side

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.14 N/A -0.07 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 9.41 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see 22nd Century Group Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Athersys Inc. has a 0.4 beta which is 60.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival Athersys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Athersys Inc. is $7, which is potential 351.61% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 22.4% respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance while Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.