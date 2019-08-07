22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 7.45 N/A -0.10 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.51 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.68. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.