22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,573,928,554.21% -15.6% -14.3% Akari Therapeutics Plc 463,405,663.85% -367% -151.7%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.68. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.