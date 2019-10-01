21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Value Declined While Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increased Stake by $7.22 Million; Microsoft Ord Shs (MSFT) Holder Trb Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake

Trb Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Ord Shs (MSFT) by 68.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 billion, down from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 10.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.83 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 65,037 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 594,230 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $81.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Trb Advisors Lp, which manages about $123.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $4.83B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

