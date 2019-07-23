21Vianet Group (VNET) Stake Increased by Dalton Investments Llc; Costco Whlsale (COST) Valuation Rose While Garrison Bradford & Associates Cut Stake by $955,900

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (COST) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,115 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 35,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Costco Whlsale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $280.17. About 1.46M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 547,060 shares as the company's stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, up from 873,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 171,703 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem reported 1,498 shares. Ww Invsts holds 9.12 million shares. Wilsey Asset holds 1.72% or 17,040 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Allied Advisory accumulated 15,703 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tcw Gru Inc invested in 443,699 shares. Gladius Management Limited Partnership accumulated 2,351 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0.16% or 16,419 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 0.38% or 2,254 shares. Dana Advsrs holds 0.02% or 2,015 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtn accumulated 1.33 million shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 302,185 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv owns 6,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 2,267 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.68 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.