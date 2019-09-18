21Vianet Group (VNET) Stake Has Raised by Dalton Investments Llc; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Northpointe Capital Lowered Its Stake by $680,152

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 189,489 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 7,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 56,909 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, down from 64,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 2.56 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 114,113 shares to 178,887 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,851 shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 6,386 shares to 40,227 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

