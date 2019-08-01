21Vianet Group (VNET) Stake Has Lifted by Sylebra Hk Company Ltd; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $196.65 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 739,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544.22 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $297.36. About 2.17 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 79,173 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.20M shares to 7.72M shares, valued at $415.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 84,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.