21Vianet Group (VNET) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Upped Its Holding by $6.27 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose While Tompkins Financial Has Cut by $957,248 Its Position

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 153,624 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 3.02 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53,418 shares to 61,010 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv accumulated 855,425 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 18,431 shares. Somerset Trust has invested 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bryn Mawr Tru Commerce has 121,256 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Veritable LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Natl Pension Service has 1.28M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc reported 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 378,458 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 0% or 4,296 shares. Arga Investment Mngmt LP accumulated 42,104 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc stated it has 764,082 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7,450 shares. Daiwa reported 65,634 shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

