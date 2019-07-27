21Vianet Group (VNET) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lifted Stake by $6.27 Million as Share Value Declined; Huntington National Bank Maintains Stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.28 lastly. It is down 42.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 817.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 13,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,976 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, up from 1,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.26 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.13% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 585,436 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 16,600 shares. Regent Investment Limited Co has invested 0.79% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 136,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kopp Advisors Ltd Liability owns 202,527 shares. 81,882 were reported by Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 497,131 are owned by Friess Associates Limited Liability. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). C Worldwide Grp Incorporated Holdg A S accumulated 191,544 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 253,481 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Convergence Investment Prtn Llc reported 24,240 shares. 308,118 were accumulated by Sei Investments Com. Pdt Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Announces US FDA Acceptance of its NDA to Make PROCYSBI Available as Oral Granules in Packets – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Pharma up 23% premarket on positive teprotumumab data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,608 shares to 108,217 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,671 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Tr/J (Prn) (AMLP).

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “21Vianet Group (VNET) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 24, 2019 : PCG, MSFT, FB, SNAP, CMCSA, XOG, FOLD, SHY, PFE, RF, CNDT, POL – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42 million shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $134.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.