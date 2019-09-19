21Vianet Group (VNET) Shareholder Dalton Investments Lifted Holding; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Boosted Its Holding in Genomic Health (GHDX) as Share Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 318,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 707,580 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.16M, up from 389,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 136,537 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 24/04/2018 – Genomic Vision Invited to Present FiberVision® Platform at the NIST-FDA Genome Editing Workshop in Gaithersburg (Maryland); 19/04/2018 – NHS Gaps Stall Benefits of Genomic Data for U.K. Health Care; 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden; 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data; 12/03/2018 – Harvard-MIT’s Broad Institute Powers Genomic Research in the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 15/03/2018 – LANDMARK TAILORX RESULTS AID IN ASSESSING THE EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN WOMEN WITH EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER AND ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE® RESULTS OF 11 TO 25; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $30.60 million activity.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 30,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.27M shares, and cut its stake in Standard Mtr Prods Inc (NYSE:SMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 35,942 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 277,509 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 3,892 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De accumulated 25,084 shares. Asset Mgmt One has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 305 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Citigroup has 122,906 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 17,100 shares. Scout holds 109,268 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 74,687 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 3,972 shares.