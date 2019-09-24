21Vianet Group (VNET) Holding Has Increased by Dalton Investments Llc; Netease (NTES) Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 5,044 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 7,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $266.7. About 454,944 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 155,566 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 555,911 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $77.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 28.49 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

