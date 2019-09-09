21Vianet Group (VNET) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lifted Holding by $6.27 Million; Foyston Gordon & Payne Increases Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 718,081 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial –

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 66,214 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 406 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp holds 0.1% or 41,443 shares. 5,200 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Bp Public Ltd Co has 55,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,240 shares. Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). American Gru, New York-based fund reported 200,730 shares. Moreover, First Personal Svcs has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,030 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Boston Partners has 1.45 million shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% or 2,632 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 258,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boston And Mngmt Incorporated has 2,620 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 2,860 shares. Strs Ohio has 297,616 shares.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 9,313 shares to 11,731 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,913 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.